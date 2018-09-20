XXXTentacion & Lil Peep Posthumously Drop "Falling Down"

Lil Peep and XXXTentacion's mothers have come together and provided us with a new track, a collab between the two late-rappers, "Falling Down."

The rappers never actually worked together before their untimely departure from this life, however, producer John Cunningham has made magic happen.

iLoveMakonnen announced the track would be happening a little while back after he and Peep spent time working on an album together. This new release takes the vocals from the unreleased “Sunlight on Your Skin” track they produced together.

Listen to "Falling Down," right here.