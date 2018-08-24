Wiz Khalifa & KYLE Have A "Moment"

Listen to the brand new track!

August 24, 2018
LA
Wiz Khalifa and KYLE just dropped fresh new track, "Moment." 

It's come-up season and the "iSpy" rapper is making sure he hops on board.

After appearing at the MTV VMAs earlier this week, super-duper KYLE is for sure having more than just a moment of fame.

He just dropped "Playinwitme" featuring Kehlani (which just got a remix from Logic) and "Ikuyo" featuring 2 Chainz and Sophia Black and siced us with this new song to remind us that "no one is a no one" and that "everyone needs a close-up."

Listen below and have a "Moment" for yourself!

