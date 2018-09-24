Watch Wiz Khalifa Perform "Fr Fr" on 'Kimmel Live'

It's off of his 25-track album, 'Rolling Papers 2'

September 24, 2018
LA
Wiz Khalifa walking on the red carpet at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 4, 2018.

Wiz Khalifa just teamed up with young rapper Lil Skies to perform their song "Fr Fr" together on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The "Young, Wild, & Free" rapper performed track 16 off of his 25-track Rolling Papers 2 album for the Kimmel crowd.

Khalifa also recently had an appearance in The After Party, starring KYLE on Netflix. (Non-spoiler alert: Wiz gets puked on.) The film features French Montana and Pusha T as well.

Watch Wiz Khalifa perform "Fr Fr" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Also, possibly more importantly, there's a new season of Bojack Horseman and clearly Wiz is into it.

