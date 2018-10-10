Watch Sigala's "Just Got Paid" Music Video with French Montana, Meghan Trainor & Ella Eyre

Check out the crew gettin' paid in this hot new music video

October 10, 2018
LA
Watch Sigala's "Just Got Paid" Music Video with French Montana, Meghan Trainor & Ella Eyre

© PictureGroup / Press Association

Sigala has just unveiled his brand new music video for "Just Got Paid," an insanely-hype track featuring French Montana, Meghan Trainor, and the incredibly talented Ella Eyre.

Related: Complete Coverage: 2018 American Music Awards

The collaboration not only hails across three genres of music but also brings talent across two seas.

Sigala's produced many tracks for the EDM and pop world, including some very groovy dance anthems with legendary Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers.

Check out the crew gettin' paid in the hot new, feel good music video, below!

Tags: 
Watch Sigala
Just Got Paid
French Montana
Meghan Trainor
Ella Eyre

Recent Podcast Audio
Emily and Chad are the real life Capulets and Montagues. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 171 The Chet Buchanan Show
Lou has a warning for one of our P1s. Kayla almost got into a fight on Saturday Night. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 170 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence would be so mad if Chet went on a trip with his enemy. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 167 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes