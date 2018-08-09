Watch Rae Sremmurd Perform "Guatemala" on 'Fallon'

The track's off their latest 'SR3MM' triple album

August 9, 2018
LA
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Rae Sremmurd at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

© PictureGroup

The guys of Rae Sremmurd had an incredible performance last night, Wednesday, August 8, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi sang their track "Guatemala" off of Swae's solo Swaecation album from the duo's latest triple album, SR3MM.

The Fallon stage was set to a perfect vacation theme. Palm trees, beach chairs, and even a beach umbrella were included.

Check out the full performance from Rae Sremmurd, here:

Rae Sremmurd
Guatemala
Swaecation
SR3MM
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

