Watch New 'Aquaman' Trailer Starring Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman

Making its Comic-Con debut in San Diego this weekend, get your first look below!

July 23, 2018
LA
Actors Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, director James Wan, actors Amber Heard and Jason Momoa attend attend CinemaCon 2018 Warner Bros on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

© Sipa USA

Check out the trailer for one of, if not the most anticipated movie of the year, Aquaman.

The incredibly dreamy Jason Momoa heads up a star-studded cast including Amber Heard, Nicole KidmanDjimon HounsouDolph LundgrenPatrick WilsonYahya Abdul-Mateen IIRandall Park, and more in the latest DC Justice League film.

Here's a quick synopsis:

After finding out he is the heir to the throne of the kingdom of Atlantis, Jason "Aquaman" Momoa is "caught between a surface world that ravages the sea" and the "underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt." Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa/Aquaman) must then lead the people of Atlantis and become the hero of the world, in this new movie from director James Wan.

Watch the jaw-dropping Aquaman trailer here for yourself:

Now, check out the cast of Aquaman sitting down and drinking a pint of Guinness with Conan:

Tags: 
Aquaman
trailer
Jason Momoa
Nicole Kidman
Amber Heard
conan
Djimon Hounsou

