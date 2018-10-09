Watch Drake & French Montana's New "No Stylist" Music Video

"Don't call me 'till the checks clear"

October 9, 2018
LA
Recording artist/rapper Drake (left) French Montana (center) and Sean Combs aka Diddy during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

French Montana just released his fresh new music video for his track featuring Drake, "No Stylist."

The isn't the first time the two rappers have collab'd . "No Stylist" follows up the pair's "No Shopping" 2016 MC4 (Mac & Cheese 4) track, "Pop That" in 2013, and Stay Schemin' in 2012.

French Montana also just announced he's joining the human rights organization, Mass Bail Out, posting bail for many of those who cannot afford it and otherwise would be sent to jail.

Check out their new "No Stylist" music video below.

