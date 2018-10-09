Watch Drake & French Montana's New "No Stylist" Music Video
"Don't call me 'till the checks clear"
French Montana just released his fresh new music video for his track featuring Drake, "No Stylist."
The isn't the first time the two rappers have collab'd . "No Stylist" follows up the pair's "No Shopping" 2016 MC4 (Mac & Cheese 4) track, "Pop That" in 2013, and Stay Schemin' in 2012.
RATATAAAAA -- #NoStylist video out erywhere ---- @champagnepapihttps://t.co/3hXmPGayVj pic.twitter.com/P7cOatuc5g— French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) October 9, 2018
French Montana also just announced he's joining the human rights organization, Mass Bail Out, posting bail for many of those who cannot afford it and otherwise would be sent to jail.
Today I’m joining the @massbailout - a historic effort to free women and children who are jailed simply because they’re too poor to afford bail. Today I came home to the Bronx and posted bail for someone who should have never been caged in the first place. Thank you to @glblctzn, @rfkhumanrights, @revolveimpact all the grassroots, Black led groups who have been using bail as a tool for liberation for decades. Poverty is not a crime. Pre-trial detention is the real threat to public safety. www.massbailout.com
Check out their new "No Stylist" music video below.