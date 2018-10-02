Watch Behind-The-Scenes Footage of Logic Recording "Wu-Tang Forever" Off 'YSIV'

The album also features Hailee Steinfeld, Jaden Smith, Ryan Tedder, and Wale

October 2, 2018
LA
Wu-Tang Clan, Logic

© Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Mountain Dew / Admedia, Inc

Less than a week after Logic released his fourth-studio length album, YSIV, we've got a behind-the-scenes video of him recording his track with Wu-Tang, "Wu-Tang Forever."

Related: Logic Unleashes 'YSIV' Featuring Hailee Steinfeld, Wale, Wu-Tang Clan & More

He confirmed the guest feature in a video posted just weeks ago, check it out here. This latest project in his Sinatra series also features Hailee SteinfeldJaden SmithRyan Tedder, and Wale.

It's not too often we get a look into the making of an album from an artist like Bobby Tarantino. The studio looks as if it's on his tour bus, which would make sense. He's been on the road with his Bobby Tarantino Vs. the World tour while making this latest album.

Check it out.

Tags: 
Wu-Tang Clan
Logic
YSIV
Young Sinatra IV
Young Sinatra 4
Wu-Tang Forever

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 166 The Chet Buchanan Show
There is a towel folding issue in Spence's house. Chet wants to know some "Girl Secrets." The Chet Buchanan Show
1-Year Later, We Remember Those We Lost during 1 October The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 165 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 164 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla's jokes are a "handful" this week. Spence parodies Post Malone with 'Cycle.' Chet Thinks Jake Gyllenhaal is a -3. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes