UPDATE: Demi Lovato is Reportedly Awake & Recovering

Reps for Demi Lovato say the pop superstar is awake and recovering with family today, after being rushed to the hospital yesterday.

Just one month and three days after revealing she relapsed in her song "Sober," Lovato reportedly overdosed yesterday. Her representative released a statement late last night saying:

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Meanwhile, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson has confirmed to People Magazine that Demi is not under criminal investigation of any kind. And, while the emergency medical technicians who responded to Demi's house did use Naloxone, or a Nar-Can, which is typically used for heroin overdoses to reverse the effects of an opiate, LAPD officers confirm that they collected "an item of evidence" related to illegal drugs, but not specifically related to the use of heroin.

In March, Lovato opened up during her concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn when celebrating six years of sobriety:

"The reason why I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help and I want them to know that it's OK.

Mental health is something that we all need to talk about and we need to take the stigma away from it. So let's raise the awareness. Let's let everybody know it's OK to have a mental illness and addiction problem. I'm bipolar, whatever. I take care of myself.

I can never say thank you enough to you guys for the support that you've given me over the years, and you've forgiven me for my mistakes. So thank you for being a part of saving my life. I love you guys."

Demi pours her heart full of emotions out in "Sober" singing:

“To the ones who never left me /

We’ve been down this road before /

I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore”

Multiple friends and fans have reached out and offered support to Demi, including Macklemore, who dedicated his song "Otherside" to Demi following his performance last night:

Macklemore dedicated his song “Otherside” to Demi Lovato at his concert. #PrayForDemi pic.twitter.com/f1rIEAtmrG — LOVATO HEART ♡ (@lovato_heart_d) July 25, 2018

Charlie Puth dedicates "See You Again" to Demi:

Charlie Puth dedicated "See You Again" to Demi Lovato at his concert last night. We're with u @ddlovato ♥️ pic.twitter.com/gAIRmj6TuN — Charlie Puth Charts (@ChartsCharlie) July 25, 2018

Demi’s show that was set for this tomorrow (Thursday) in Atlantic City, New Jersey with opening act Lauv, has been cancelled.

Mental health, alcohol and drug abuse, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand.

Give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.