Tyga is all the way out here makin' it per usual nasty in his hot new music video for "Swish."

It's T-Raww's latest release so far this year since the Compton rapper gave us a Platinum "Taste" in May.

This new joint even throws in samples from David Banner's hit track "Play."

Watch Tyga take you to his tropical, big bootied, paradise in his new and certainly NSFW music video for "Swish" right here: