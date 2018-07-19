Ty Dolla $ign & Jimmy Kimmel Create New SAFE "In My Feelings" Challenge

Don't want to jump out of your car to do Drake's "In My Feelings" challenge? No problem! 

Ty Dolla $ign and Jimmy Kimmel have just debuted a new, safer alternative, challenge, in case you don't want to bust you a** jumping out of a car. (Like the person below.)

Introducing... "The Light" Challenge.

Remember: "When the light turns yella', show down hella'" and "if it's brown," well...

