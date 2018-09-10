A Tribute to Mac Miller, Remembering the Rapper Who Shook up a Hip-Hop Generation

The untimely passing of rapper Mac Miller from an alleged overdose has absolutely shaken the music industry.

Multiple artists and celebrities have mourned the loss of the Pittsburgh native, including Wiz Khalifa, Chance The Rapper, G-Eazy, Drake, J. Cole, Meek Mill, and even Elton John. See their condolences below.

Mac is also being honored at Blue Slide Park, the playground that inspired his debut album, with a vigil organized by Nightfall Records this Tuesday, September 11.

Miller's passing has also lead to more conversation about addiction and the stigma surrounding it. His interview with VIBE Magazine reveals his battle with depression and struggle with Promethazine, an opiate, otherwise known as "lean." He says it was getting to the point where "you couldn’t even understand what I was saying on records anymore." However, the official cause of death has yet to be reported.

The influence Mac Miller had was simply incredible. It crossed genres and seas. The sheer amount of love the world has shown Mac is immeasurable and every single one of the posts below shows just that.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

This is a message for anybody in this game that’s going through something. If you don’t feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

J. Cole dedicates his FAVORITE song he ever wrote Love Yourz 2 Mac Miller -- pic.twitter.com/CAhaU8JAu2 — BLACK SPORTSCENTER (@VersaceBoyEnt) September 9, 2018

The fact you came out performed 1000%, dedicated Everything Will Be Ok to @MacMiller, cried in front of us all, and continued to perform.... we fucking love you Gerald. Thank you for changing my life and many others. @G_Eazy pic.twitter.com/G4ke5Y31qt — Essency (@EssencyTrap) September 8, 2018

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy -------- #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Elton John dedicates Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me to Mac Miller: “Mac, wherever you are, I hope you’re happy now” -- pic.twitter.com/oJHNfVFqdz — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) September 9, 2018

I WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH THE GREATEST I FUCKING LOVE YOU DUDE — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018

.@maroon5 dedicated Lost Stars to Mac Miller during their show tonight -- pic.twitter.com/AEwEQk35wA — ------ -------- ---------------- ---- (@holliswift13) September 8, 2018

Drake dedicates his show in Boston to Mac Miller as he performs Emotionless. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/4LhUiTXgac — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 8, 2018

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

shocked & sad about Mac Miller. such a talented guy with so much life ahead. RIP. — ac (@alessiacara) September 7, 2018

So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today -- @macmiller ---- pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018

RIP, Malcolm.