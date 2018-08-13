Travis Scott's 'ASTROWORLD' Dethrones 'Scorpion,' Celebrates With A Classic Rolls Royce For Kylie

Travis Scott's latest studio album, ASTROWORLD, just dethroned Drake's Scorpion as the No. 1 album in the US and he's celebrating in the best way.

The "Stop Trying To Be God" rapper just purchased a classic 1950's Rolls Royce Phantom III in all white for his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. If you look closely, you can see the car's steering wheel is even on the right side.

Fitting as it was Kylie's 21st birthday on August 10. This couple is truly living their best lives.

Check out the pics Kylie posted on IG to her 113 million followers:

a blessed birthday ✨ so grateful.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:22pm PDT

Scott even decked out her yard with flowers, too.