Tory Lanez + Jeremih Hop on New NSFW RL Grime Banger "Undo"

Known for their sensual and seductive anthems played on the radio, in the club, and even bumped in the bedroom, RL Grime recuits both Jeremih and Tory Lanez for his second release off his upcoming album Nova.

I mean, you can only imagine what goes down when Tory Lanez and Jeremih hop in a studio together! Listen to RL Grime's brand new NSFW release "Undo" with Tory Lanez and Jeremih here:

The rest of Nova features some hip-hop stars like Miguel, Ty Dolla $ign, TK Kravitz, and more. Check the complete tracklist below:

"Feel Free" "Shrine" (feat. Freya Ridings) "Light Me Up" (feat. Miguel & Julia Michaels) "Undo" (feat. Jeremih & Tory Lanez) "Take It Away" (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & TK Kravitz) "OMG" (feat. Joji & Chief Keef) "Shoulda" "Reims" "Pressure" "Era" "Run For Your Life" (Interlude) "I Wanna Know" (feat. Daya) "UCLA" (feat. 24hrs) "Rainer" "Atoms" (feat. Jeremy Zucker)

Grime's heartfelt "I Wanna Know" with Daya was the first song dropped off the album on May 30. Watch that music video here:

Nova is set to drop on July 27.