T.I. & Meek Mill Post Up In New "Jefe" Music Video

It's off T.I.'s 'Dime Trap' project coming soon

September 14, 2018
LA
TI. 2018 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet arrivals at MGM Grand Garden Arena. / Meek Mill attends 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Following its release just last week, T.I. and Meek Mill just posted a new visual to their "Jefe" track.

It's the latest from the Atlanta-bred rapper who also released “Wraith” with Yo Gotti after signing over to Epic Records last week at the same time.

The ATL, PHL collaboration is heavily influenced by Spanish style and the duo even throws a Day of the Dead party with some "living dead" in this new Calavera style music video. 

Dead-Da-Fuq-Serious #DimeTrapOTW

Watch the dope new music video for "Jefe," below.

T.I.
Meek Mill
Jefe

