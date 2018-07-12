This TBT Video Of Selena Gomez Will Bring You Life

Selena Gomez apparently had enough one day while growing up, so much so that she called her mom on a "brick" shaped phone to tell her all about her hectic day.

Selena's mother, Mandy Teefy, posted up the adorable video on her Instagram showing Selena absolutely sassing away.

"The teacher said I gotta' do all this stuff again... by myself!" Honestly, I think we can all relate.

Watch Selena's super cute and flippin' sassy TBT video to help bring you life:

Swing it back to today where the multi-Platinum selling artist says her next album, the first since 2015, will feature at least one female collab and a few Spanish tracks. Watch her talk about it below!