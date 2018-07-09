T-Pain Hops On Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" With T-Mix

The Nappy Boy is back!

T-Pain has officially dropped a remix of Ella Mai's No. 1 single "Boo'd Up," just days after Nicki Minaj and Quavo dropped their remix, to show the world he's really still got it. (Is shade thrown? Maybe. Is it a better remix? You decide!)

It's Pain's first major guest appearance of fourteen so far this year, after dropping "Lit" with Steve Aoki, Gucci Mane, and Yellow Claw late last year.

He even shouts out Blocboy JB's "shoot dance" halfway through his NSFW verse. Listen here: