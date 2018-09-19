SZA Just Teased Brand New Music: Listen

The tracks will be off of "The Weekend" singer's upcoming album

September 19, 2018
LA
SZA. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

© Admedia, Inc

The lovely SZA just pleased our ears, teasing some new music.

Related: SZA To Be Named First Ever “She Is The Music” Honoree

After relatively staying on the DL, the "Love Galore" singer and songwriter has just emerged and provided us with a taste of her new sounds.

When asked, she confirmed to a fan that "A" is already done. Now, whether that is a reference to Ctrl’s original name, alluding to a much-wanted deluxe version of the album, or "exhibit A" as her new album, we can't be sure.

The "All The Stars" singer has been sharing pics of her in the studio lately, showing that she has been working hard and does have something big coming very soon.

View this post on Instagram

--

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

After telling Flaunt that "I’m making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that… because it’s going to be my last album,” we're not sure whether to be ecstatic for how good this next project will be... or devastated because it's her last.

We're honestly as in our feelings as Drake is right now.

“God didn’t give me the Grammys, because he knows I would have quit, like ‘I have nothing else to do,’” SZA says.

Check out what the new vibes sound like below.

Stay close, we'll give you a first listen to her new project as soon as it's released.

Tags: 
SZA

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 157 The Chet Buchanan Show
Can you take sheets from previous relationship into a new one? EGH. The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla thinks selling the ex-engagement ring is dirty money... Chet & Spence thinks you should go to Maui. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 156 The Chet Buchanan Show
Andy Cohen on The Chet Buchanan Show The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 155 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes