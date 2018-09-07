Steve Aoki, Nicky Romero + Kiiara Release "Be Somebody"

Listen to the electric new Ultra Music track

September 7, 2018
LA
Steve Aoki. 2017 Latin Grammy Photo Room at MGM Grand Garden Arena. / Kiiara performs at American Airlines Arena.

© Admedia, Inc / Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Steve Aoki has enlisted the vocal expertise of Kiiara and production talent of fellow EDM producer, Nicky Romero for a brand new vibe, "Be Somebody."

Related: Nicky Romero & Taio Cruz Release "Me On You"

"I love working with Nicky, both of us are so in synch," Aoki says. "'Be Somebody' is a great example of us coming together as a creative force." He continues to say in a press release that, "Kiiara's vocals are phenomenal and she seamlessly portrays the message of the song." Her vocals are most certainly "phenomenal," paired with this electric new Ultra Music vibe that dawns a futuristic feel, the track hits us right in the feels.

The worldwide EDM super-producer announced:

Listen to the brand new track, "Be Somebody."

Tags: 
Steve Aoki
Nicky Romero
Kiiara
Be Somebody

Recent Podcast Audio
Spence's Song of the Week is about Fantasy Football. What tattoos do the members of the show regret? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 150 The Chet Buchanan Show
Nicki Minaj needs a man that can bring it ALL. THE. TIME. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 149 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 148 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla thinks Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose are making bad parenting decisions. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes