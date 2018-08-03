Silk City Get's "Loud" With Desiigner + GoldLink

It's the latest track from the Diplo and Mark Ronson team

August 3, 2018
LA
Mark Ronson, Diplo. 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 90th Academy Awards held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. / Desiigner arrives at the 2018 BET Awards / GoldLink arrives at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

© Admedia, Inc / Sipa USA / Anthony Behar

The Silk City duo has produced another track for us, this time with the expert bars of Desiigner and GoldLink. (Listen below!)

The duo is made up of EDM and Dance music superstar producers Diplo and Mark Ronson.

Diplo has produced tracks like Beyonce's "All Night," Maroon 5's "Help Me Out," Madonna's "Living For Love," Chris Brown's "X," and so many more. Ronson is the mind behind Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," A$AP Rocky's "Everyday," and Katy Perry's "Anywhere In The World."

"Loud" is Silk City's latest release since their string heavy disco track, "Feel About You," featuring Mapei in June of this year.

This new sound has the familiar dance/disco bounce from Silk City, as well as the recognized flow from both Desiigner and GoldLink.

Listen to the new track right here:

Silk City
Desiigner
GoldLink
Diplo
Mark Ronson
Loud

