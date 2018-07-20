Shawn Mendes Talks Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Gives Tour Of His 'Shawn Mendes' Crib

He also talks Chris Martin, making music, how he still gets nervous, and more

July 20, 2018
LA
July 26, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Recording artist Shawn Mendes performs at the American Airlines Arena.

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Can Shawn Mendes get any more adorable?

In a recent interview, the "In My Blood" singer talks about Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's relationship, his first and only ever encounter with Coldplay's Chris Martin, making his latest No. 1 album, plus much, much, more.

Watch Shawn Mendes take you on a detailed tour through the house where he made his latest, self-titled, album, Shawn Mendes:

Tags: 
Shawn Mendes
Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber
Chris Martin

