Shawn Mendes Kicks off the 2018 NFL Season With a Crowd-Pumping Performance

The "Mercy" singer certainly didn't hold anything back

September 7, 2018
LA
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

© Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Heartthrob singer and songwriter, Shawn Mendes, just kicked off the 2018-19 NFL season in the best and most Philadelphia way possible.

Related: Shawn Mendes Dishes on Most Embarrassing Moment and Path to Fame

Following the stellar performance, Shawn tweeted:

Fellow singer and heartthrob, Jack, also showed his support:

Check out this video from a fan of the NLF opening performance:

Shawn performed a lineup of his hit songs, including "Stitches," "Mercy," "Lost In Japan," and "In My Blood" for the Philly crowd. The best part? It was all free.

Listen to his latest track, "Nervous," off his self-titled album, Shawn Mendes, below.

Tags: 
Shawn Mendes

Recent Podcast Audio
Spence's Song of the Week is about Fantasy Football. What tattoos do the members of the show regret? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 150 The Chet Buchanan Show
Nicki Minaj needs a man that can bring it ALL. THE. TIME. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 149 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 148 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla thinks Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose are making bad parenting decisions. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes