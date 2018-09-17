Selena Gomez Gives Release Date & Artwork for "Taki Taki" with DJ Snake, Cardi B, Ozuna

Plus, listen to Cardi's official song-of-the-summer

September 17, 2018
LA
Selena Gomez attends 3rd Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

© Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Selena Gomez just gave us the details we've all been waiting for on her new song, "Taki Taki," together with DJ Snake, Cardi B, and Ozuna.

Not only did we just get a release date, but we also got artwork for the highly anticipated, upcoming collaboration sewing together dance, hip-hop, pop, and Latin genres.

Check out what the pop-star tweeted:

We'll give you a first listen to the new collab as soon as it's released next week on September 28.

In the meantime, check out Cardi's current hit-collaboration and official song-of-the-summer with Latin artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin, "I Like It."

