Selena Gomez & Cardi B Drop "Taki Taki" with DJ Snake, Ozuna
Take a listen to the fiery new track!
September 28, 2018
Selena Gomez has teamed up with Cardi B, DJ Snake, and Ozuna to finally drop their long-awaited new single, "Taki Taki."
In the very-Spanish track, Ozuna starts us off with a hot verse over a Snake beat. Cardi B and Selena then tag in and even sing in Spanish.
#TAKITAKI is OUT now everywhere ! @selenagomez @iamcardib @Ozuna_Pr : https://t.co/IOR8M4kqqP pic.twitter.com/CEUH0SN2vx— DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) September 28, 2018
Listen below as we await the music video, coming soon.