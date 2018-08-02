Rihanna Lands British Vogue September Cover, Says She's "Thicc" Now
The "Love On The Brain" singer dishes on why so many people may be obsessed
Rihanna is the first ever black woman to be on September's cover of British Vogue Magazine.
The Fenty creator was interviewed by the magazine about many things, included in the issue out August 3, covering her image with fans.
When British Vogue asked RiRi about why her fans adore her so much, she responded:
"Okay, you’re asking the wrong person. I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’m 'thicc' now."
We love "thicc" Rihanna (and any Rihanna, honestly), but so do her fans:
good morning to thicc rihanna only pic.twitter.com/fjUNDs784m— bee (@getgizzywithit) April 4, 2018
Thicc Rihanna is good for us— DBK (@DiamondBoyKhris) January 29, 2018
Check out Rihanna on the cover of British Vogue:
September issue of @britishvogue, styled by @edward_enninful and shot by @nick_knight, on newsstands Friday August 3. Wearing a @prada dress and gloves @savagexfenty lace body. Hair by @yusefhairnyc, make-up by @isamayaffrench using @fentybeauty, floral artistry by @azumamakoto, nails by @jennynails and set design by @tomotattle
Here's what British Vogue posted:
A teaser of @edward_enninful’s first @BritishVogue September issue starring cover girl @badgalriri, hitting newsstands on Friday August 3. Read Edward’s editor’s letter at the link in bio now.
The issue is out tomorrow, August 3, for your viewing and reading pleasure.
Congratulations, Rihanna!