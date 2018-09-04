Pete Wentz Sends a Shoutout to Ariana Grande and Her 'Sweetener' Album

He says the album is "Strange" and "Interesting"

September 4, 2018
LA
Musician Pete Wentz arrives on Day 4 the 2018 US Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the New York borough of Queens, on August 30th, 2018. / Ariana Grande, who has received largely positive reviews for her

© Anthony Behar / Press Association

Pete Wentz just gave Ariana Grande a historic shoutout after listening to her latest album, Sweetener.

Related: Ariana Grande Restarts Performance for Fan Who Wasn’t Filming

The Fall Out Boy bassist tweeted the pop star, saying how much he "loves" that she took the album in a different direction than the rest of current pop music.

The "God is a Woman" singer responded:

Grande recently performed at Aretha Franklin's funeral and paid tribute to the late Queen of Soul by singing one of her hits, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

Check out Ariana's latest single off of Sweetener:

Tags: 
Pete Wentz
Ariana Grande
sweetener

Recent Podcast Audio
Who would win in a News Reporter Battle Royale?? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 147 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla's Labor Day joke doesn't actually suck. Spence writes a song for Monica Jackson from Fox 5. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 146 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence may have crossed the line with his friends. Kayla is convinced she is breaking the law. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 145 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes