Michael B. Jordan Could Be The Next 'Superman'

After the DC Universe lost it's longtime Superman, Henry Cavill, they've been on the prowl for a replacement. It's being said they have their sights set on the very talented Michael B. Jordan.

He's been cast in multiple films, notably including playing the "Human Torch" in Marvel's Fantastic Four and "Erik Killmonger" in Black Panther.

This would mark the first time in history that the "Man of Steel's" ethnicity has changed. Jordan would be cast in the next film happening "down the road," Deadline reports, as the studios are looking to put more focus on Supergirl, currently.

How cool would it be, though, to have MBJ play Clark Kent?