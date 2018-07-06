Meek Mill Drops New 'Legends Of The Summer' EP Featuring Jeremih, Miguel, Swizz Beatz

It's Meek Mill's first project since he was released from prison back in April.

You already know the Philly native had to rep the city on his fourth EP, Legends of the Summer! He even shouts out Ella Mai and her hit track "Boo'd Up" in "Dangerous" featuring Jeremih. BTW, you remember Meek and Miguel's "Stay Woke" BET Awards performance? Yeah, it's on here.

Check out the full tracklist:

Millidelphia (feat. Swizz Beatz) Dangerous (feat. Jeremih and PnB Rock) 1am Stay Woke (feat. Miguel)

Take a first listen to Meek's "1 AM" off Legends of the Summer: