Macklemore Interviewed By Kids, Spits Some Truth

This is actually one of the best things we've seen

July 30, 2018
LA
19 November 2017 - Los Angeles, California - Macklemore. 2017 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

© Admedia, Inc

We love Macklemore. We also love just how real he is in this brand new interview.

The "Thrift Shop" rapper recently sat down with a select group of kids for a sort of meet & greet. During which, they got to ask their own questions and quite literally conduct their own interviews.

Mack talks with the kids about music, culture, passion, and even his battle with drugs (with the older kids) in the interview below.

"Kids Meet Macklemore" was produced by HiHo, who says that "every kid – including the one inside each of us – needs imagination and curiosity about the world," and they're right. 

So, break out your inner kid, and curiosity, with Macklemore in this near-fully kid-conducted interview right here:

Macklemore

