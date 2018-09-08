Logic Raps Michael Jackson, Dave Chappelle, & More On "Everybody Dies" Track

Logic is back with serious heat on his latest release, "Everybody Dies."

Related: Logic Is Looking For Jay Z On “The Return”

While inside the verses, the 301 native shouts out multiple celebrities, including comedian and actor Dave Chappelle, producer Master P, and even the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. But not in the way Eminem or MGK has been shouting people out. Instead of starting beef, Logic's bringing people together.

Fresh off his project with Marshmello, "Everyday,” he's looking to re-ignite the good in humanity on his new album, Young Sinatra 4, arriving September 28.

Listen to the brand new track, "Everybody Dies," below.