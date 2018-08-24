Lil Yachty Drops New Mixtape "Birthday Mix 3"

Fitting, since it was his birthday

August 24, 2018
LA
Lil Yachty celebrated his 21st birthday by giving away free music "for my fans only!"

It's high-key been a tradition for Yachty to drop a mixtape on his birthday, doing it for 3 years now.

with love, for my fans only!

The "One Night" rapper, who's getting ready to kick off The Disrespect tour on October 24, has verses from Trippie ReddChief Keef, Gunna, and more on the tape.

Earlier this year, Yachty released "Who Want the Smoke?" featuring new parents Cardi B and Offset, and was featured on Social House's "Magic in the Hamptons," and Steve Aoki's "Pretender" with AJR.

Listen to the full Birthday Mix 3 mixtape:

Lil Yachty
Birthday Mix 3

