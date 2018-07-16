Leaked Young Thug Mixtape Features Future, Quavo, Lil Yachty, Migos

The new release is being dubbed 'The Leak 2'

July 16, 2018
LA
Young Thug (Jeffery Lamar Williams) during the WGCI Big Jam at United Center on December 30, 2016, in Chicago, Illinois.

© imageSPACE

Last week, someone leaked a new track from Young ThugFuture, and Quavo, called "Upscale" and now it seems like we've got the whole project.

It's incredibly common for songs to leak in the music industry before their official "release dates," but when an entire album is leaked, it could be done on purpose by either the artist or label to create hype around the project. 

Either way, we're not sure how it happened, but someone legit just leaked an entire mixtape from Thugga that features Future, Quavo, Lil Yachty, Migos, and more.

After officially dropping Hear No Evil in April of this year, this will be Young Thug's nineteenth mixtape.

The collaborations on this leaked mixtape, being called The Leak 2, are red hot, including tracks "Whole Lot" from Yachty and Migos and "My Bitches Love Me" from Migos. It's also rumored that the tracks are from a recent MigoThuggin session.

Listen to "Upscale" with HNDRXX and Huncho below and get Young Thug's entire leaked mixtape here.

Tags: 
Young Thug
Future
Quavo
Lil Yachty
Migos
The Leak 2
Mixtape

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 120 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet's Friend Let's her Ex Slide Into the DMs. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 119 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence is Alone on the Kylie Jenner Island, McKenna Robert on the Phone after Movie Premiere The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 118 The Chet Buchanan Show
Some guy called Kayla "Thick"... And she DID NOT like it. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes