Khalid Brings Out Normani For "Love Lies" At Lollapalooza
They opened the Grant Park, Illinois festival with a super sultry performance
August 7, 2018
Khalid had the Lollapooloza crowd rockin' in Grant Park, Illinois this past weekend when he brought out his "Love Lies" partner, Normani, for a surprise performance.
This year's festival boasted a lineup of artists including Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Camila Cabello, and Zedd.
Their seductive track is currently sitting at No. 7 on the chart and steadily rising.
Watch the super sultry performance of "Love Lies" by Khalid and Normani, here:
Khalid & Normani - Love Lies (Live at Lollapalooza) Part 1 pic.twitter.com/TS8J8jU8Au— NR Media (@NormanisMedia) August 3, 2018
Khalid & Normani - Love Lies (Live at Lollapalooza) Part 2 pic.twitter.com/Lvh924paF3— NR Media (@NormanisMedia) August 3, 2018