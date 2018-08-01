Kehlani + Normani Confirm Collaboration
It's the pairing we've all been waiting for
It's actually happening. Kehlani and Normani have a collaboration coming out!
Kehlani is notable most recently for her song with G-Eazy, "Good Life," in Fate of the Furious, as well as being featured on Kyle's "Playinwitme" and Charlie Puth's "Done For Me."
Normani is just beginning her solo journey and hopped on "Love Lies" featuring Khalid ever since Fifth Harmony went on a break following Camila Cabello's departure.
Kehlani officially confirmed the song on her Instagram. Check out the video:
On IG @kehlani says her and normani have something coming! (Via @SabrinaM_123) pic.twitter.com/BHF3JjbpuN— Normani Updates (@NormaniUpdate) July 27, 2018
She hasn't said exactly when it's coming, but we'll stay on it and give you the long awaited collaboration as soon as it drops.
In the meantime, check out Kehlani just going in about how amazing Normani is:
Kehlani talking about Normani on her Instagram live (via @wavyytsunami) pic.twitter.com/KxzqhsjhlF— Normani Updates (@NormaniUpdate) October 8, 2017