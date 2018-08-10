Justin Timberlake Announces New Book, 'Hindsight'

It's the former *NSYNC member's first ever book

August 10, 2018
Justin Timberlake.NSYNC Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Justin Timberlake just announced he's been working on his first ever book, Hindsight.

This will mark the former *NSYNC singer's first book to date, following his 39 singles and 5 full-length studio albums as a solo artist.

Check out what the "Man Of The Woods" tweeted:

The official release date for Hindsight is set for October 30 of this year, we'll give you more details as they come!

In the meantime, check out JT's latest summertime release, "SoulMate:"

Justin Timberlake
Hindsight

