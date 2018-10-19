Juice WRLD & Future Surprise Drop 'WRLD on Drugs'
With features from Gunna, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Young Thug
October 19, 2018
Surprise! Future and Juice WRLD just dropped their latest collab, WRLD on Drugs, a lot earlier than we thought.
The 16-track mixtape notably features Gunna, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Young Thug. The project is a quick follow up to the pair's recently released “Fine China” single which is included on the tape.
#WRLDONDRUGS -- AVAILABLE NOWhttps://t.co/fkgi4OlQ8w pic.twitter.com/jzsdnddSMh— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) October 19, 2018
Here's the full tracklist:
- "Jet Lag" featuring Young Scooter
- "Astronauts"
- "Fine China"
- "Red Bentley" featuring Young Thug
- "Make It Back"
- "Oxy" featuring Lil Wayne
- "7 Am Freestyle"
- "Different" featuring Yung Bans
- "Shorty"
- "Realer n Realer"
- "No Issues"
- "Wrld on Drugs"
- "Afterlife"
- "Ain't Livin Right" featuring Gunna
- "Transformer" featuring Nicki Minaj
- "Hard Work Pays Off"
Listen to a few tracks off of Future and Juice WRLD's surprise collab, WRLD on Drugs, below and get more here.