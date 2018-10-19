Juice WRLD & Future Surprise Drop 'WRLD on Drugs'

With features from Gunna, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Young Thug

October 19, 2018
Juice Wrld performs onstage during the 2018 Made In America Festival - Day 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Future performing on stage at the Philipp Plein fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Sh

Surprise! Future and Juice WRLD just dropped their latest collab, WRLD on Drugs, a lot earlier than we thought.

The 16-track mixtape notably features GunnaLil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Young Thug. The project is a quick follow up to the pair's recently released “Fine China” single which is included on the tape.

Here's the full tracklist:

  1. "Jet Lag" featuring Young Scooter
  2. "Astronauts"
  3. "Fine China"
  4. "Red Bentley" featuring Young Thug
  5. "Make It Back"
  6. "Oxy" featuring Lil Wayne
  7. "7 Am Freestyle"
  8. "Different" featuring Yung Bans
  9. "Shorty"
  10. "Realer n Realer"
  11. "No Issues"
  12. "Wrld on Drugs"
  13. "Afterlife"
  14. "Ain't Livin Right" featuring Gunna
  15. "Transformer" featuring Nicki Minaj
  16. "Hard Work Pays Off"

Listen to a few tracks off of Future and Juice WRLD's surprise collab, WRLD on Drugs, below and get more here.

Juice WRLD
Future
WRLD on Drugs

