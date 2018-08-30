Here's What's Leaving Netflix In September

Say goodbye to '13 Going on 30,' 'Batman Begins,' and more

August 30, 2018
LA
Netflix application icon on Apple iPhone X screen close-up. Netflix app icon. Netflix application. Social media network.

© Bigtunaonline | Dreamstime.com

With all of the amazing new titles, including Black PantherThe Breakfast Club, and over 50 more coming to Netflix in September, some great titles also must depart.

Titles like Batman Begins, The Bucket List, The Dark Knight, Pete’s Dragon, and Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie are all leaving before month's end.

Here's the full list of shows that are departing from Netflix in September:

Leaving 9/1/18

  • 13 Going on 30
  • A Royal Night Out
  • Batman Begins
  • Casino
  • Dead Poets Society
  • Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
  • Exporting Raymond
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • Ghostbusters
  • Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
  • Hotel for Dogs
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
  • It Might Get Loud
  • Joyful Noise
  • Just Friends
  • Lockup: County Jails (Collection 1)
  • Man on Wire
  • Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
  • The Assets
  • The Bucket List
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Descent
  • The Descent: Part 2

Leaving 9/2/18

  • Outsourced
  • Waffle Street

Leaving 9/11/18

  • Rules of Engagement (Seasons 1 - 7)

Leaving 914/18

  • Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

Leaving 9/15/18

  • A Star Is Born
  • Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
  • Bordertown

Leaving 9/16/18

  • Are You Here
  • Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
  • Moonrise Kingdom

Leaving 9/24/18

  • Iris

Leaving 9/28/18

  • The Imitation Game

Grab your friends (or a pint of Ben & Jerry's... like we do) and binge these before it's too late!

