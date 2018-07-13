Halsey, Khalid Drop "Eastside" With Ed Sheehan, Benny Blanco

Check out this brand new summer time hit!

July 13, 2018
LA
Khalid performs at the The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. Halsey 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards held at Barker Hangar. Ed Sheeran arrives at the London Irish Centre in Camden Square, London. Benny Blanco arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Aw

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK / Admedia, Inc / Press Association / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Earlier this week, we got a taste of greatness. As soon as Khalid and Halsey teased their new track, we knew it was going to be an absolute summer smash!

​This hot and summery, feel good, track comes from super producer Benny Blanco with help from Ed Sheeran.

Benny's had hits with artists like Anne-MarieCardi BKanye WestKaty PerryKeshaMaroon 5, and Nas, just to name a few.

Get a first listen to "Eastside" from Halsey, Khalid, Ed Sheeran, and Benny Blanco right here:

Tags: 
halsey
Khalid
Eastside
Ed Sheehan
Benny Blanco

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 119 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence is Alone on the Kylie Jenner Island, McKenna Robert on the Phone after Movie Premiere The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 118 The Chet Buchanan Show
Some guy called Kayla "Thick"... And she DID NOT like it. The Chet Buchanan Show
The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 117 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 117 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes