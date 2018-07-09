Halsey Debunks Machine Gun Kelly Dating Rumors

The former "Bonnie" to G-Eazy's "Clyde" puts to rest rumors of her dating MGK via Twitter

July 9, 2018
LA
6/16/2018 - Halsey attending the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, USA. / 13 December 2017 - Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly. "Bright" Los Angeles Premiere held at Regency Village Theatre.

After someone had put out this picture of Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly from two years ago in a since-deleted tweet, it's sparked stories leading people to believe the two were dating.

Halsey, very quickly, put these rumors to rest after tweeting:

We all know that love hurts, so can we just let Halsey have her space and time to get over G-Eazy? The cheater, cheater...

I mean, at her recent show at the Common Ground Music Festival in Michigan, she even had to stop singing due to it:

Halsey is currently on her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour and has released two new songs this year so far, including "Alone" with Big Sean, Stefflon Don, and "Love Is Madness" with Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Listen to "Alone" below!

