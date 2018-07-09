Halsey Debunks Machine Gun Kelly Dating Rumors

After someone had put out this picture of Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly from two years ago in a since-deleted tweet, it's sparked stories leading people to believe the two were dating.

Halsey, very quickly, put these rumors to rest after tweeting:

I’m not with anybody. That photo is 2 years old. Everyone mind they damn business. https://t.co/3ZttyGcd3P — h (@halsey) July 9, 2018

I’m not at the beach. I’m on tour. Alone. Slow news week I guess. — h (@halsey) July 8, 2018

We all know that love hurts, so can we just let Halsey have her space and time to get over G-Eazy? The cheater, cheater...

pumpkin eater. — h (@halsey) July 4, 2018

I mean, at her recent show at the Common Ground Music Festival in Michigan, she even had to stop singing due to it:

Halsey is currently on her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour and has released two new songs this year so far, including "Alone" with Big Sean, Stefflon Don, and "Love Is Madness" with Thirty Seconds To Mars.

