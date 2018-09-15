Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, & Kodak Black Release New "Wake Up In The Sky" Track

Gucci Mane has teamed up with Bruno Mars and Kodak Black for his latest and possible hit-bound new vibe, "Wake Up In The Sky."

Bruno's been busy, after finding and securing multiple replacement acts once Cardi B bailed from his upcoming tour.

The new single is off Gucci's forthcoming studio project, Evil Genius, which is set to drop later this year.

Check out Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, and Kodak Black's brand new track, "Wake Up In The Sky."

BTW, Guwop dropped over $500,000 on his pinky 'rang and even more on his earrings. He says, "the more you have the more you can help."