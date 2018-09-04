G-Eazy & Halsey: A Rekindled Romance?
See the new pictures!
It seems as though G-Eazy and Halsey have sorted things out and are dating again.
After bringing the "Alone" singer out on stage during his concert in Holmdel, New Jersey, last Friday, video and a few pictures were taken of the two being definitely more than friends while sharing the stage.
This is everything. @G_Eazy @halsey #geazy #halsey— San ---- (@sanjanaaaax) September 1, 2018
❤️
(via- @geazy_halsey IG ) pic.twitter.com/YtmMpdCZOH
Halsey con G-eazy hoy pic.twitter.com/OE563yy9xh— Halsey Argentina (@HalseyArgentina) September 1, 2018
Halsey also posted pics with the "No Limit" rapper, shirtless:
All signs are leading to a rekindled relationship. As you know, the two took some time apart at the beginning of this summer.
Neither has confirmed, nor denied, being back together, but the video and pictures speak for themselves.
Following that performance in New Jersey, the "1942" rapper dropped over $30,000 on a new grill.