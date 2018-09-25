EXCLUSIVE: Lauv Teaches us How to Make Guacamole

"I knew from the first bite, I like me better when I eat guac." Or, wait... that's not how that song goes...

We decided to celebrate National Cooking Day by joining one our favorite human beings, Lauv, in the kitchen! We even let him take the lead on whipping up a bowl of guacamole:

The California native is having himself a year! He performed at the MTV VMAs just over a month ago, has gone on tour with Ed Sheeran and Demi Lovato, headlined two of his own tours, plus he co-wrote and produced Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato's "No Promises" and Cash Cash and Conor Maynard's "All My Love."

How to make Lauv's Special Guac:

You'll need:

3 Hass Avocados

1 Lime

1 Jalapeno

1 Handful of Cilantro

1 Red Onion

Essence of Table (*Secret Ingredient* Learn how to add this in the exclusive above!)

Directions:

Chop onion and jalapeno, add to bowl. Pit the avocados and add the Essence of Table. Add avocados to bowl, mash together gently. Chop cilantro, add into the mix. Squeeze lime juice to taste. Enjoy!