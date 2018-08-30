Discover Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, Listen to "Ain't Easy"

Listen to the Canadian duo's debut single now

August 30, 2018
LA
ELIJAH WOODS x JAMIE FINE 'AIN'T EASY'

© Radio.com

Have you ever wondered what happens when a culinary student and an engineering student fall in "musical" love? The answer is music that not only cooks, but is also built to last.

Related: New Music Friday: Check Out Albums From Alice In Chains, BTS, And Interpol

The brand new Canadian duo you're about to discover is a beautiful partnership between the uber-talented Elijah Woods and his equally talented former classmate Jamie Fine, who delivers the brilliant vocals in their debut track "Ain't Easy." So now you're probably wondering how these two linked up. If you are, no worries, we found out so you won't have to go to Canada to ask them yourselves: 

We can't stop bangin' the duo's debut single, "Ain't Easy," and we highly suggest you all go out and grab it too. Like, ASAP!!!

Tags: 
Elijah Woods
Jamie Fine
ewxjf
Ain't Easy

Recent Podcast Audio
Spence may have crossed the line with his friends. Kayla is convinced she is breaking the law. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 145 The Chet Buchanan Show
Davey has a breakthrough with his kid. Kayla wants to be a Candy-Striper. The Chet Buchanan Show
Coach Bill Laimbeer on The Chet Buchanan Show The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 144 The Chet Buchanan Show
The PSL Fairy has returned and is granting wishes across the valley The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes