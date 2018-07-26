EXCLUSIVE: Bryce Vine Talks "Drew Barrymore" & How It Happened

It's turning out to be a pretty busy year for up-and-coming singer/songwriter, Bryce Vine. Which is why we were pretty excited to catch up with him before his set at the Firefly Music Festival.

The "Drew Barrymore" singer figured out he wanted to do music when he was just 13-years-old. "I think the first time it came to me I was watching a standup comedy routine on Comedy Central, where a guy named Steven Lynch plays his own songs on guitar, and they were like really crudely dark and funny." Vine says "He had this great voice and he clearly was just having fun with it, and I want to create that same atmosphere, you know what I mean, I just wanted to make that happen."

Vine began teaching himself the guitar in his garage, reading tabs, and even went on to start a punk band when he was in high school. "And then it just kept going from there man." Vine adds, "I auditioned to go to Berkeley College of music by playing a song that I had written with my punk band, and I got a scholarship to go." He even met his current producer at Berkeley.

"I started the beat one day and I knew it was cool." Bryce says when discussing creating his track "Drew Barrymore," "I was going out to make a song that wasn’t focused on girl’s physical beauty, which is actually really hard to do."

"I didn’t even have the hook idea for Drew Barrymore. I just wrote the verses and I had the setting in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Saguaro Hotel," explaining how he listened to a VoiceNote from over 3 years ago that fellow singer-songwriter Julia Michaels had left him. "She was like, ‘I have this idea that I think would be good for you!’ And I didn’t use it, the beat she wrote it over just didn't work, and then, it worked for this. Yeah, that was it!"

"So yeah, I wrote "Drew Barrymore." I finished it. Once I showed it to my producer with the hook, I was just like, I think this might be something special here. I think we might have something.” Vine goes on to say that he gets “excited if a song is good no matter who makes it.” So, “if I’m getting excited over my own song, it must be good.”

