EXCLUSIVE: Anne-Marie Calls Ed Sheeran Her Brother, Throws It Back to Summer Of "2002"

Plus, she describes her relationship with her Ninjas!

October 4, 2018
LA
Anne-Marie talks Ed Sheeran, Marhsmello, her Ninjas and more in this exclusive Radio.com interview.

Radio.com

We caught up with the lovely Anne-Marie and were able to ask her a few questions we've all been dying to know.

We discovered her favorite things from 16 years ago that inspired her latest anthem, "2002," what kind of music she listened to, and what her music would sound like if she was an artist back then.

The "FRIENDS" singer and songwriter also describes her friendship with MarshmelloEd Sheeran, and her Ninajs.

Check it out!

 

