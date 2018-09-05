Eminem Summons Slim Shady in New "Fall" Video, Machine Gun Kelly Delivers "Rap Devil"

September 5, 2018
LA
Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. / Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Memorial Day Weekend With a LivePerformance at Rehab Beach Club Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, NV.

© Press Association

If one thing is for sure, it's that Eminem has had enough of the media and "fans" firing shots at him.

Following the release of his surprise Dr. Dre-produced album, Kamikaze this past week which aims its sights on a bunch of "lil" rappers like Lil PumpLil Yachty, and Lil Xan, Shady dropped the first music video for the tenth track off of the LP.

In this new video for "Fall," a dark presence follows Eminem and eventually possesses the southeast Michigan rapper to fly out of a high rise building. The video concludes with M stomping his previous album, Revival.

Watch the "Fall" video:

Many rappers have acknowledged the diss, however, Machine Gun Kelly most notably took issue.

In short, and back in 2012, MGK tweeted and called Eminem's daughter Hailie "hot as f*ck."

Eminem finally addressed that on "Not Alike," a track off his recent surprise album, Kamikaze.

After hearing his diss on "Not Alike," MGK released "Rap Devil," a response diss track overtop of Shady's "Rap God."

MGK then tweeted:

Listen to MGK's "Rap Devil," here:

It's unsure if Slim Shady will respond, or if MGK is simply looking to gain attention, but either way both tracks have sparked a significant amount of conversation.

