Drake's OVO, 100-Carat Diamond Owl Has Its Own Birdcage

Drake is sure to spare no expense when it comes to his animals.

He just took hold of a brand new, custom ordered OVO owl pendant chain that contains over 100 carats worth of diamonds and over a kilo of gold. The bird comes complete with its own golden birdcage, too.

The Canadian rapper has an already massive jewelry collection. Look at the amount of ice on his neck in this pic with French Montana, following his performance on the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour.

Splashhhh brothersss live from NYC

W A V E G O D S @Drake pic.twitter.com/o9qcYZYIjb — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) September 3, 2018

This new addition to his bird collection has "over a kilo of gold & and over 100 carats of Asscher cut diamonds."

See it for yourself.

New bird from @jasonofbeverlyhills LIFE SIZE A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 1, 2018 at 9:55pm PDT

Drizzy's currently chillin' at the top spot on the U.S. Rhythmic, Hip-Hop, and Billboard Hot 100 charts with "In My Feelings," and judging by the over 121 million views on YouTube, plethora of dance challenge videos, it doesn't look like the 6-God is budging anytime soon.