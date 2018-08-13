Drake Covers Michael Jackson's "Rock With You"

During Drake and Migos' tour opener, Drake hit us with a very nice cover of the late Michael Jackson's "Rock With You." (Listen below.)

We were originally unsure if the "Nice For What" rapper would make it to the Kansas City show at the Sprint Center after his tour bus was towed from his hotel early Friday morning.

Drake, in fact, did manage to make it to the first stop on his "Aubrey & the Three Amigos" tour. See his full setlist from the show below.

Check out Drake's cover of "Rock With You:"

Drizzy and Migos' performed "Versace" for the first ever time together live:

Drake And Migos performing “Versace” together for the first time. pic.twitter.com/28IjvDmCXn — Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) August 13, 2018

Here's the tour's setlist (48 songs in total!) from their first show: