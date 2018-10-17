Dillon Francis Gets Zedd's Name Waxed Into His Chest: "The Things I Do For The Internet"

You've got to see this

October 17, 2018
LA
Dillon Francis. 2017 Latin Grammy arrivals at MGM Grand Garden Arena. / Zedd attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

© Admedia, Inc / imageSPACE

EDM superstar DJ and producer Dillon Francis just got Zedd's name waxed into his chest forest.

Related: Major Lazer and Tove Lo Team Up for Beachy “Blow That Smoke”

Francis has most notably produced tracks like "Get Low" with DJ Snake and a remix for Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin's "I Like It." Zedd is currently sitting at No. 23 on the charts with Shawn Mendes for their latest collab, "Lost In Japan."

"The things i do for the internet," Francis captioned his threaded tweet in response to getting over 11k retweets to do the waxing.

Well done, Dillon, well done. You've made the internet proud.

Tags: 
Dillon Francis
Zedd

Recent Podcast Audio
Kayla attempts Eminem Karaoke with M&Ms. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 174 The Chet Buchanan Show
Since when can you give a gift with stipulations? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 173 The Chet Buchanan Show
Who In The Room has underwear that is more than 10 years old? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 172 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes