Ciara Gives You A "Dose" of Empowerment

"When you fall... just get back up again"

September 17, 2018
LA
Ciara just dropped a blazin' hot new track, "Dose," that will put your mind and body in motion towards women's empowerment.

It's the latest release from the incredibly talented "1, 2 Step" singer and songwriter that features a very marching band, drumline-esque beat.

The lyric video spotlights multiple women accomplishing feats and after listening to it, even if you're not a woman, you'll be more than ready to take on the world... and then some.

Listen for yourself... and remember: "When you fall -- just get back up again!"

Also -- try not to get chills when listening to Ciara simply singing the track a-cappella.

